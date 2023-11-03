BJP will not win ensuing LS polls: Mutharasan

CHENNAI: Condemning the BJP-led government at the Centre for conducting IT raids at DMK's PWD and Highways Minister EV Velu, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan on Friday said that in the political environment where the victory of the 'India' alliance is becoming certain every day, the Union Government's involvement in an attempt to threaten the Opposition parties somehow and destroy unity is against Indian democratic values.

"The ensuing election will show that no matter what anti-democratic activities the BJP government engages in, it cannot win the upcoming parliamentary elections under any circumstances," he said.

Ever since the BJP came to power in the Centre, it has been continuously trying to suppress Opposition parties and dissenting views, he said, adding that for this, statutory agencies like the enforcement department and income tax department are used and it also uses paramilitary forces.

Noting that the Opposition parties which are strongly opposed to the BJP are being targeted, he said that the Union government, which is unable to tolerate the DMK's people welfare programmes and its firm policy stance to strengthen the INDIA alliance has launched vindictive actions by raiding DMK Ministers and supporters through the Central agencies. "The IT raid at Minister Velu's residence is one such," he added.