BJP will not return to power in 2024: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday said that the anti-Modi wave was gathering momentum across the country and the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not return to power in 2024.

Talking to media persons after calling on Chief Minister M K Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Vaiko said that the anti-Modi wave was gathering momentum across the country and it was strong in Tamil Nadu.

Exuding confidence that the efforts of the leaders of the Opposition parties would pay off to unseat the Narendra Modi led government in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Vaiko said, "The BJP will not return to power again as there is a strong anti-BJP and anti-Modi wave gathering momentum across the nation. They (BJP) will definitely lose (in the forthcoming elections) as there is a strong anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry."

Taking the blessing of the CM for MDMK's signature campaign demanding the President of India to call back Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Vaiko called the Governor a "disaster" for the state and said that they would obtain signatures from people of the state during the campaign to reflect the mood of the people.

Adding that they would obtain signatures from the DMK and other alliance parties, he said, "We will submit it to the President. It is up to her to take the call. But the signature campaign will reflect the moods of the people."