BJP will not be cowed down by DMK’s foisted cases: Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said the BJP functionaries will not be cowed down even if DMK foists any number of cases on them.

Addressing media in Coimbatore, Murugan said even if DMK files any number of cases, the BJP workers will face them and work more energised. “The DMK shouldn’t think that they can control us through foisting cases,” he said.

Alleging that Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been encouraging terrorists and terrorism, Murugan said people of both the states will teach a befitting lesson in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. “Both Tamil Nadu and Kerala have moved the Supreme Court against the governors, who cannot act on the whims and fancies of the State government. The governors are facing security threats as the Tamil Nadu government has dismissed both the car blast in Coimbatore and petrol bomb attack in front of governor’s office as normal incidents. The government should probe and find out those behind the hurling of petrol bombs,” he said.