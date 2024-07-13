'BJP will go it alone in 2026 TN assembly polls, can you?': Saffron party leader dares Congress

TIRUCHY: BJP would face the Assembly polls in 2026 alone and will continue to contest alone in any election, said party’s state general secretary Karuppu Muruganandam in Thanjavur on Friday and dared the Congress to contest alone without depending on any alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Muruganandam said, BJP leaders would always maintain decency during public meetings, but a few political parties, including the Congress have been particular on indecent politics and even throw personal attacks on the state president K Annamalai.

“If the parties intend to attack politically, Annamalai will never hesitate to respond, but the parties in Tamil Nadu have gone beyond the ground and focus on the personal attack and this indicates the growth of the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stating that both the DMK and AIADMK have been conspiring to mar the reputation of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, Muruganandam said, they even go to the extent of accusing BJP of having habitual offenders.

“Most of the history sheeters listed out by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai were not in the party. The members in the list were from various other political parties and not in the BJP,” he said.

Muruganandam also warned of protests across the state if the TNCC president goes on attacking BJP state president Annamalai. Meanwhile, he said that the BJP will face the 2026 Assembly polls alone and dared the Congress to face it without the support of its allies particularly, the DMK.