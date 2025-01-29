BJP will be a dominant force in Tamil Nadu by 2026, predicts Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Exuding confidence, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has predicted a significant surge in the party's fortunes in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the BJP will inevitably emerge as a dominant force in the state by 2026.

Speaking to reporters here, Tamilisai attributed this anticipated growth to the infusion of "new blood" into the BJP's ranks across districts, which has reportedly energised state and district leaders.

"This development would ultimately render the BJP an indispensable entity in the state's political landscape, making it impossible for any party to form a government without its support, " she said.

The senior BJP leader also launched a scathing critique of the ruling DMK, accusing the party of compromising Tamil Nadu's interests on various fronts.

Citing the contentious Katchatheevu islet issue, the Mullaperiyar dam dispute, and the Cauvery river water controversy as examples of the DMK's alleged failures, Tamilisai alleged that the DMK had been ineffective in addressing pressing issues such as the Tungsten project and the NEET imbroglio.

She accused the party of prioritising its own interests over those of the state, thereby perpetuating a culture of governance marked by ineptitude and apathy.

The former governor also defended the Uniform Civil Code, describing it as a "healthy law" that every state would eventually accept.

"However, the DMK has been resistant to this idea in Tamil Nadu, and I urge them to reconsider their stance, " she added.