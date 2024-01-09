BJP welcomes the GIM investments, but it did not come for DMK govt : Annamalai

CHENNAI: Commenting on the Tamil Nadu government's Global Investors Meet 2024, State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday said the ruling DMK government should set a target and ask the question why we are not able to attract investment like Uttar Pradesh and successfully attract investments in the upcoming GIMs.

"We (BJP) welcome the recent investments. But for this, DMK should refrain from boasting. These investments did not come for the DMK. These investments were inspired by PM Modi's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Centre is providing an incentive of Rs 1.97 lakh crores for investments. Due to this, companies are coming forward to invest in the states, " Annamalai said while addressing reporters in Kamalalayam (state BJP headquarters).

Slamming the ruling DMK government for their criticism towards Adani, the former IPS officer said, "DMK badmouthed Adani group during the election but they are now lauding Adani after receiving an investment of Rs 42,768 crore from the conglomerate. Similarly, Ambani has invested Rs 35,000 crore and Tata has invested Rs 83,212 crore. These, beyond politics, build that some parties should strive only for the progress of Tamil Nadu."

Reiterating his stand on the alliance with AIADMK, the saffron party leader said BJP central parliamentary board would take a call on alliance

with AIADMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The decision to forge alliance with AIADMK for the upcoming parliamentary election will be taken by the BJP central parliamentary board, but the board has not met even once for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have not started to speak about the Lok Sabha election officially, and I do not have the authority to speak about it, " he noted.

Further, Annamalai flayed the ruling DMK government over the bus strike and said, "Whatever the state government holds the talks with the transport unions, neither the Transport minister nor the government has the power to resolve it. Tamil Nadu's financial burden is high. Impact of the debt burden will be visible in the next two years."

Dismissing the speculations, Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to late DMDK founder Captain Vijayakant is out of love for him and there is no politics in his tribute.

"Captain's innocence is loved by many and there is no politics in the PM's tribute to him. Similarly, the visit of Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Captain's house is because of the closeness that the Union Minister had with him. However, the decision on alliance with DMDK will be taken by the party high command and by the DMDK general secretary Premalatha, " added Annamalai.