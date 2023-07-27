BJP welcomes 15 Rameswaram fishermen released from SL prison

CHENNAI: 15 fishermen from the Rameshwaram district, who were released from Sri Lankan prison were welcomed by BJP on Thursday.



On 8th July, Sri Lankan Navy Police arrested 15 fishermen, who were fishing near Neduntheevu, claiming that they had crossed the border and were fishing.

On July 9, the Sri Lankan Navy released following the orders of a local court in Sri Lanka.