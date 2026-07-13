BJP weakens allies, AIADMK latest victim, says Vanni Arasu

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that the BJP systematically weakens its allies after entering into alliances with them, State Social Justice Minister and VCK leader Vanni Arasu on Sunday alleged that the AIADMK was the latest victim of the saffron party’s political strategy and reiterated his party’s call for the DMK and TVK to come together against the BJP.
Addressing reporters in Kovilpatti, Vanni Arasu alleged that the BJP’s larger objective was to establish “one nation, one party” under the guise of its “one nation one language” policy by dismantling strong regional parties Friendship is different from political strategy. Taking across the country. part in TVK Cabinet is no contradiction... what we are.
“They first enter into alliances advocating is a broader anti-BJP political front with regional parties and then weaken them from within. Look at what has happened to Nitish Kumar’s party in Bihar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The AIADMK has also suffered the same fate in Tamil Nadu. History shows that no regional party has prospered after aligning with the BJP,” he alleged.
Against this backdrop, Vanni Arasu said the VCK believed all parties opposed to the BJP should unite on a common political platform. “The BJP’s ideology is our political opponent. That is why our leader, Thol Thirumavalavan, has said that the DMK and TVK should come together on the common plank of opposing the BJP. Parties committed to protecting India’s unity, sovereignty and constitutional values should be part of the INDIA bloc,” he said. Clarifying Thirumavalavan’s recent remarks, Vanni Arasu said there was no contradiction between maintaining cordial relations with the DMK and advocating a broader anti-BJP alignment.
“We have always had friendly relations with the DMK. Friendship is different from political strategy. We oppose the BJP because of divisive politics. Those who accept Periyar and Ambedkar are our friends,” he said.