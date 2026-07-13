BJP weakens allies, AIADMK latest victim, says Vanni Arasu

Addressing reporters in Kovilpatti, Vanni Arasu alleged that the BJP’s larger objective was to establish “one nation, one party” under the guise of its “one nation one language” policy by dismantling strong regional parties Friendship is different from political strategy. Taking across the country. part in TVK Cabinet is no contradiction... what we are.

“They first enter into alliances advocating is a broader anti-BJP political front with regional parties and then weaken them from within. Look at what has happened to Nitish Kumar’s party in Bihar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The AIADMK has also suffered the same fate in Tamil Nadu. History shows that no regional party has prospered after aligning with the BJP,” he alleged.