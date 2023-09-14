"BJP wants to establish Sanatana in India...": MDMK General Secretary Vaiko

MADURAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party "want to establish Sanatana in India by creating caste division," Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko said here on Thursday. Talking to the media, Vaiko said, "The conference in Madurai will give new impetus to the MDMK. Murder, robbery and rape are on the rise in the country and law and order is in disrepair. Many tried to protect the Dravidian movement. In this way, Dravidian model governance is currently taking place in Tamil Nadu. Everyone in India looks back on this regime".

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want to establish Sanatana in India by creating caste division, but it will never happen. Also, I am going to announce my future plans at the Madurai conference", the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Notably, MDMK extended its support to the Opposition parties' efforts to present a united front against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Vaiko also attended the two-day joint opposition meeting on July 17 and said that he hoped that the Modi government would lose the next elections. Notably, MDMK was previously an ally of the BJP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by BJP.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting was on August 31-September 1 in Mumbai.