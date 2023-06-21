BJP using ED to scuttle June 23 meet: VCK chief

TIRUCHY: VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of conspiring with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to stop Chief Minister MK Stalin from taking part in the meeting of opposition parties organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23. Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan claimed that the meeting would be a turning point in Indian politics.

“The ED searches and arrest of Minister V Senthilbalaji is done with an aim to prevent CM Stalin from participating in the meeting. But, Stalin will certainly take part,” the VCK chief said. He vouched for standing with the DMK for uniting the Left parties and the Congress for fighting against the BJP. He accused BJP of divisive politics and creating unrest among the Hindus and the Christians in Manipur.