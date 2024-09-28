BJP urges TN govt to revoke dog registration fee hike, says promoting native breeds will be hit

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Saturday urged the ruling DMK government to immediately withdraw the dog ownership registration and renewal fee hike.

In a statement, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said the State government's recent hike in dog ownership registration and renewal fees has left many middle-class people stunned, particularly low-income families and owners of native breeds.

"The Rs 5,000 registration fee, with a 50 per cent discount for indigenous breeds, and a Rs 500 daily penalty, may force people to abandon their pets or discourage adoption, ultimately harming the community," Prasad said, alluding to the Tamil Nadu State Dog Breeding Policy 2024.

Pointing out the struggles of the history and heritage-rich Indigenous breeds, the BJP leader said the financial burden will disproportionately affect marginalized communities, comprising approximately 80-90 per cent of dog owners.

"By revoking the fees, the state government can promote responsible pet ownership and preserve the native breeds," he said, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin should ensure the welfare of pets and pet owners, by taking appropriate steps.

Seven months after its notification, the Tamil Nadu government accepted the draft policy for dog breeding on September 27.