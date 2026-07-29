BJP U-turn due to Karnataka polls: Annamalai

"The rights of the farmers of Tamil Nadu have been discarded from consideration by the BJP-led central government for electoral gains in Karnataka," Annamalai said in a statement.

Contrasting the statement with the Centre's earlier stand, he cited then Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's statement in Parliament on August 5, 2021. Shekhawat, Annamalai said, had stated that Karnataka's permission to prepare a Detailed Project Report was conditional and that consent of lower riparian States was mandatory under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act for constructing a dam across an inter-State river.