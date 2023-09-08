BJP twisted my speech to protect itself: Udhay

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has clarified his position on the Sanatana Dharma issue and said that the BJP has twisted his speech and weaponised it to protect themselves.

In a detailed statement issued on Thursday, Udhayanidhi said, “For the last 9 years, all your (BJP) promises are empty promises. What have you exactly done for our welfare?” is a question currently being raised in unison by the entire country against the fascist BJP government.

It is in this background that the BJP leaders have twisted my speech at the TNPWAA conference as ‘inciting genocide.’ They consider it a weapon to protect themselves.”

Expressing surprise at Union Ministers like Amit Shah and BJP Chief Ministers demanding action against him based on “fake news,” Stalin junior said, “In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions.

But, I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that. Modi and Co are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections.”

Kamal extends support

Even as Congress distanced itself from Udhayanidhi’s comment on Sanatana Dharma, MNM leader Kamal Haasan came in support and said that the Minister’s words were distorted for political gains.