BJP trying to gain political mileage by creating unrest in nation, says Mutharasan

TIRUCHY: BJP has been planning to create unrest in the country for political gain as they did in Gujarat and so they are not for peace in Manipur, charged CPI state secretary R Mutharasan here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Mutharasan said, Manipur has been boiling for the past three months, but the BJP-led state government as well as the Union government are not bothered about it.

“The BJP has been planning to create unrest in the country and take advantage of the situation as they won in Gujarat by creating riots,” claimed Mutharasan. In order to gain political mileage, the BJP-led Centre has been intentionally enforcing the Uniform Civil Code in the county, he added.

He demanded that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister should take responsibility and implement President’s rule in Manipur, which would ensure the returning into normalcy. The CPI has scheduled to organise protests across the nation against the Union government and Manipur state government on Tuesday, he informed.

Meanwhile, CPI leader Mutharasan claiming a threat to the Constitution said, if the BJP comes to power again, democracy would be destroyed. So the pro-secular parties have come together and formed an alliance to fight for retaining peace in the country, he added.