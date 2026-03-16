BJP to unveil manifesto by next week

The drafting process had entered its final stage, with senior leaders intensifying discussions to fine-tune the manifesto before its formal release.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday held consultations with Tamilisai Soundararajan, who headed the party's manifesto preparation committee, at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam here.

The meeting focused on the concluding round of deliberations on the party's election promises and policy framework for the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party sources, the manifesto committee had gathered inputs from multiple stakeholders over the past few weeks and was now consolidating the proposals into a comprehensive document.