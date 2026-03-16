BJP to unveil manifesto by next week

CHENNAI: The BJP is all set to unveil its manifesto for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections within a week, with the party leadership holding final consultations on the document outlining its campaign promises and policy priorities.
The drafting process had entered its final stage, with senior leaders intensifying discussions to fine-tune the manifesto before its formal release.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday held consultations with Tamilisai Soundararajan, who headed the party's manifesto preparation committee, at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam here.
The meeting focused on the concluding round of deliberations on the party's election promises and policy framework for the 2026 Assembly elections.
According to party sources, the manifesto committee had gathered inputs from multiple stakeholders over the past few weeks and was now consolidating the proposals into a comprehensive document.
"The discussions on the manifesto are in the final phase. The party leadership reviewed several key proposals and suggestions that will form part of the document," a BJP functionary familiar with the development told DT Next.
Sources indicated that the manifesto would include several key announcements on governance, economic development, and welfare measures. The leadership was also understood to be examining sector-specific proposals before finalising the document.
The exercise assumed significance as the BJP sought to sharpen its electoral narrative ahead of the Assembly polls.
The developments also came at a time when the AIADMK had already begun releasing elements of its election manifesto in phases, prompting other political parties to accelerate their preparations.
With the release expected in the coming days, BJP leaders said the document would outline the party's governance priorities and development agenda for Tamil Nadu if voted to power.