BJP to submit independent assessment of flood damage to Centre

CHENNAI: BJP State President K Annamalai announced on Monday that the party would undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in the Delta region and other affected areas.

Annamalai stated that a detailed report would be submitted to the party's high command and the central government to facilitate relief. The BJP chief, who received a warm welcome from the party cadre and functionaries at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters, assured that the party would extend all necessary support to those affected by the cyclone.

As part of the relief efforts, Annamalai will personally visit the heavily affected areas of Villupuram and Marakkanam on Tuesday to provide assistance to the public.

The BJP State President has also instructed party workers to visit flood-hit areas and assist those affected.

Addressing the gathering at Kamalalayam, Annamalai emphasised the importance of party workers being in the field for the next seven days, especially in areas outside of Chennai where rainwater has accumulated in low-lying areas.

In his address, Annamalai also discussed the 2026 Assembly election, stating that it would be a "life or death fight" for the party.

He urged everyone to work hard for the election, as people are expecting change.

Annamalai addressed the Special Court verdict against veteran BJP leader H Raja, stating that the party stands with Raja and will appeal against the verdict.

Meanwhile, H Raja, who was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, expressed confidence and said that he was not worried about the verdict. He vowed to continue fighting against the "Dravidian Stocks."

Later in the day, the BJP's organisational election meeting was also held at Aminjikarai, chaired by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and former Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel.

BJP leaders, including Arvind Menon, Sudhakar Reddy, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Vanathi Srinivasan, attended the meeting.