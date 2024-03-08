BJP to release second list of candidates soon: Annamalai

CHENNAI: State unit BJP president K Annamalai said on Friday that the second list of candidates will be out soon ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The first list of candidates was released on March 2, which includes 195 candidates across 16 states.

While speaking to media persons in Coimbatore, he praised the Central Government for providing 10 lakh jobs in 500 days. Also, he questioned Rahul Gandhi about employment in Congress-ruled states.

The TN BJP Chief also slams DMK on poll promise of RS 100 subsidy in LPG gas cylinders.