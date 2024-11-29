BJP to protest on Dec 4 against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit on Friday announced plans to stage a protest on December 4, condemning the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

According to Karu Nagarajan, BJP state vice-president and State coordinator of the Rescue Committee of Bangladesh Hindus' Rights, the protest will be held in all district capitals across the State.

"The protest would bring in much-needed attention to the ongoing attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. We demand a permanent solution to the issue," Nagarajan said. He emphasised the severe nature of the attacks and sought condemnation from the international community.

The BJP leader sent a petition to the State Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, seeking permission for the protest and protection for the participants. Further, the BJP has urged people to participate in the protest and show their solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh who are facing persecution and violence.