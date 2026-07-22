BJP to knock on Guv's door over ministers’ passport row

CHENNAI: The BJP is set to escalate the controversy over the alleged misuse of personal passports by two State ministers, with State president Nainar Nagenthran seeking an appointment with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to press for action over what the party describes as a serious breach of protocol.
Party sources said Nainar Nagenthran has requested time to meet the Governor after his return to Chennai from Goa. During the meeting, the BJP is expected to submit a formal representation alleging that ministers Rajmohan and S Keerthana undertook official foreign visits using their personal passports without adhering to the prescribed procedure.
The move comes close on the heels of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking explanations from the two ministers and the officials concerned over the alleged violation of passport regulations.
According to government officials, ministers and government functionaries travelling abroad on official assignments are required to use diplomatic or official passports, depending on their eligibility. The use of ordinary passports for government-approved overseas visits is viewed as being contrary to the established rules governing official foreign travel.
Officials said diplomatic and official passports are intended to establish the official status of government representatives during bilateral engagements and ensure appropriate documentation, protocol and immigration treatment.
The MEA is learnt to have sought detailed explanations from those concerned, which will be examined before any further decision is taken in accordance with the applicable rules.
Sensing an opportunity to corner the ruling dispensation, the BJP is expected to project the issue as one involving accountability and adherence to constitutional and administrative norms, potentially lending a fresh political dimension to an issue that has so far remained an administrative controversy.