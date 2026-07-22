BJP to knock on Guv's door over ministers’ passport row

Party sources said Nainar Nagenthran has requested time to meet the Governor after his return to Chennai from Goa. During the meeting, the BJP is expected to submit a formal representation alleging that ministers Rajmohan and S Keerthana undertook official foreign visits using their personal passports without adhering to the prescribed procedure.

The move comes close on the heels of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking explanations from the two ministers and the officials concerned over the alleged violation of passport regulations.