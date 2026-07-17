BJP to hold protest in Thanjavur on August 1

Addressing reporters in Thanjavur, Muruganandam alleged that the Karnataka government remained firm on constructing the dam despite concerns over its impact on Tamil Nadu. He said Delta farmers had already lost the kuruvai crop this year due to water scarcity and warned that the State could soon face a drinking water crisis.

Claiming that the proposed dam would further worsen the situation, he accused the TVK government of maintaining "unusual silence" on the issue because of its alliance with the Congress.

Muruganandam said the protest would urge the State government to take a firm stand against Karnataka in the interest of Delta farmers and the general public. BJP cadres, farmers and members of the public from various sections are expected to participate in the rally, he added.

He also appealed to the State government to declare the Delta region drought-hit and seek adequate financial assistance from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Muruganandam criticised Minister R Nirmal Kumar for attacking the BJP, alleging that the minister was attempting to build an image around his past association with the party. "The minister should be aware that he has travelled in the BJP for a long time," he said.

He also described Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's recent speech in Karur as a "movie script" aimed at wooing fans and criticised TVK functionaries for making and uploading reels on social media.