BJP threatening opposition leaders: Vaiko on arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal

TIRUCHY: In order to threaten the opposition parties, the BJP arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and thus, the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is a challenge before the Indian Constitution, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Vaiko said the upcoming election is a dharma yudham against the fascist BJP, which has been promoting one nation, one language, one religion and one culture and the INDIA bloc is very particular to fight against the fascist BJP that has been practicing communalism.

Expressing hope that the DMK led INDIA bloc will sweep all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Vaiko said, misusing the power, the BJP has arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal just to threaten the opposition parties in the country. Vaiko also said that the BJP can never open their account in Tamil Nadu by any means as the state was built with the doctrine of Periyar and governed by the great leaders like M Karunanidhi.