BJP sure of victory in all 39 LS seats, claims Annamalai

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the BJP is certain to win all 39 seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Tamil Nadu.

“The absence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows that the DMK has failed in unifying the opposition at all-India level,” he said alluding to Nitish’s absence in Tiruvarur where the ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ was unveiled on Tuesday.

Slamming the State Human Rights Commission, the BJP chief said that the SHRC is acting as DMK’s Commission in the case of state Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Further, Annamalai questioned the quality of government hospitals in the state. “The incumbent, accused Minister Senthilbalaji had been shifted from Omandhurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital to a private hospital. Why was he shifted to a private hospital instead getting treated in a multi super speciality hospital? So the Omandhurar hospital is not well equipped? Tamil Nadu people are noticing this. People will respond to this in the upcoming parliamentary elections,” he added. Exuding hope, the retired IPS-turned politician said that BJP is certain to win all 39 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and the ruling DMK has no chance of winning even a single seat.