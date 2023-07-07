BJP stifling Rahul because Modi cannot face him in election: Alagiri

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime was trying to stifle Rahul Gandhi because they could not face him on the electoral front.

Talking to media persons after holding a rail roko shortly after the Gujarat High Court delivered its verdict on the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi Friday, Alagiri said, "Rahul Gandhi is a revolutionary. He is an honest and idealistic youngster. He remains firm in his principles. He intends to make India a superpower. Since they could not win him in the public forum, the Modi regime is trying backdoor tactics to stifle him."

"They are trying to keep him away from electoral politics. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi is really a genuine politician, let him face Rahul Gandhi on the electoral fray. You attempted it in Karnataka and suffered defeat. People have realized the truth, " Alagiri added.

"You (BJP) could not honour any promise in the last nine years. You could not double farmers income or reduce fuel price. The overall growth of India has reduced from 9% growth during Manmohan Singh regime to 6% now. They could not succeed in any sector. Hence, they are whipping up caste, religion and Uniform Civil Code issues now.

They are making people bleed. Rahul is a deterrent to that. Hence, they are launching an assault on him, " said Alagiri, describing the rail roko as a token protest organized to convey the sentiments of the people to the BJP regime.

Alagiri also thundered that the people want a government led by Rahul and they would defeat all fascist designs of the Modi regime.