BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran seeks probe into alleged bomb threat in Srivilliputhur

Sharing a video on his social media handle, Nainar Nagenthran said he was shocked after watching a purported video in which two youths allegedly issued the threat in the presence of police personnel. He questioned how the youths had the confidence to make such remarks in front of the police and urged the authorities to investigate their backgrounds and ascertain whether any organisation was behind the incident.

Nainar also referred to reports that the two youths had been taken to the police station for questioning and subsequently released. He urged the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into their alleged extremist views and take appropriate action based on the findings.

BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy alleged that some youths at a mosque objected to percussion instruments being played and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans being raised when the Vinayagar procession passed the mosque. He said six persons — Mohammed Ashraf, Rahul Fayaz, Mohammed Ashik, Nazruddin, Balamastan and Sheikh Mohammed — were arrested as a preventive measure and later released on station bail.