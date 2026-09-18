BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran seeks probe into alleged bomb threat in Srivilliputhur

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a thorough inquiry into an alleged threat that a bomb would explode in Srivilliputhur if 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans were raised during a Vinayagar procession, and sought appropriate measures to ensure the town's security.
Sharing a video on his social media handle, Nainar Nagenthran said he was shocked after watching a purported video in which two youths allegedly issued the threat in the presence of police personnel. He questioned how the youths had the confidence to make such remarks in front of the police and urged the authorities to investigate their backgrounds and ascertain whether any organisation was behind the incident.
Nainar also referred to reports that the two youths had been taken to the police station for questioning and subsequently released. He urged the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into their alleged extremist views and take appropriate action based on the findings.
BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy alleged that some youths at a mosque objected to percussion instruments being played and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans being raised when the Vinayagar procession passed the mosque. He said six persons — Mohammed Ashraf, Rahul Fayaz, Mohammed Ashik, Nazruddin, Balamastan and Sheikh Mohammed — were arrested as a preventive measure and later released on station bail.
Narayanan Thirupathy further alleged that the Indian Thowheed Jamath and Indian National League had issued a notice seeking action against police officer Rajalingam over the release of the video.
He sought a special investigation into the incident and urged the police to examine whether the organisations or any other groups had any role in activities that could threaten public order.
Nainar also called for enhanced security in Srivilliputhur until the issue was resolved and sought protection for Hindu organisation leaders and Rajalingam.