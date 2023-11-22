BJP state office-bearer Ashok Kumar joins AIADMK

CHENNAI: Inspired by the leadership of AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, vice president of OBC wing of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit Ashok Kumar on Tuesday joined the AIADMK. He said that he joined the Dravidian major to continue his service to the people of his district and his move was “apolitical.”

“It has nothing to do with politics. Since the split of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the situation is not conducive for carrying out service for the people. So, I preferred to join the AIADMK that has a good presence in our region at village panchayat level,” said Ashok Kumar.

When asked whether state BJP president K Annamalai failed to inspire him like Palaniswami, Kumar, son-in-law of BJP MLA CS Saraswathi, responded that his move was “apolitical” and he wants to continue his service for the people without any hindrance.