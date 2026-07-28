BJP seeks report on Tasmac outlet closure

"If the information is available at the district level, why is the government reluctant to compile and publish it? It should issue a white paper detailing the outlets closed, their locations and the rehabilitation of employees who worked there," he said. The BJP leader also questioned whether the closures had actually taken place or were announced only to create a favourable public perception after the government took office.

In a separate statement, Nainar Nagenthran criticised Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan's remarks on the delay in implementing the promised Rs 2,500 monthly women's entitlement scheme, calling them irresponsible.

"The government cannot cite the State's financial condition as an excuse to defer an election promise. It sought votes after making a clear commitment to women," he said. Urging Chief Minister Vijay to honour the assurance, Nainar said the government should implement the Rs 2,500 monthly assistance scheme without further delay instead of offering what he described as justifications and excuses.