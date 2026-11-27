CHENNAI: Stepping up the tirade against the ruling TVK government over the Kallakurichi MLA harassing a senior woman officer, the BJP has announced that it will hold a statewide protest over the issue.
The BJP's Mahila Morcha said its protest aimed to demand the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh and condemn the ruling TVK government, which it accused of shielding the accused.
Meanwhile, BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday petitioned Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing the State government of defying judicial orders on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop stone pillar and demanding a CBI probe into the episode.
Nainar, accompanied by senior party leaders, met the Governor at Lok Bhavan here and submitted a representation detailing what the party termed the government's failure to implement the Supreme Court and Madras High Court's Madurai Bench orders.
The representation alleged that the government's actions had undermined the authority of the judiciary, hurt Hindu religious sentiments and violated constitutional protections under Articles 21 and 25. It also accused the State police of using excessive force against devotees and BJP workers who sought enforcement of the judicial directions, alleging that their democratic rights had been curtailed.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nainar Nagenthran said the State police could not be trusted to conduct an impartial investigation and called for the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The BJP leader also urged the Governor to initiate appropriate action against the officials responsible for the alleged non-compliance, contending that the State government had failed in its constitutional obligations. He maintained that the party would continue its democratic protest until it secured justice.