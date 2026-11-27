The BJP's Mahila Morcha said its protest aimed to demand the immediate arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh and condemn the ruling TVK government, which it accused of shielding the accused.

Meanwhile, BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday petitioned Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing the State government of defying judicial orders on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop stone pillar and demanding a CBI probe into the episode.