BJP seeks Guv Ravi’s nod to sanction CM Stalin, DyCM Udhay for ‘Aryan’ remarks

CHENNAI: The BJP State unit on Thursday wrote to Governor RN Ravi, seeking his sanction under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act for prosecution against the Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi.

BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman met Governor Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and submitted the party's letter.

Ashvathaman requested Governor Ravi to grant permission under Section 218 under BNSS for prosecution against Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi for derogatory and racist comments against the gubernatorial head.

CM Stalin's comments on the Governor over the Doordarshan row and Udhayanidhi's year-old remarks against Ravi over the Sanatana Dharma issue contain abusive references about race which is unacceptable, the BJP leader said.

The DMK leaders are liable to be prosecuted for making such offensive statements under sections 151 (assaulting the President or Governor), 192 (provocation to incite a riot), 196 (promoting enmity), 352 (intentional insults aimed at provoking someone to disrupt public peace or commit an offence), 353 (2) and 356 (false statements, rumours intended to create enmity, hatred or ill will) of BNSS, said BJP in the letter.

"As the duo (CM Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi) hold public posts, there is a prerequisite condition to seek your permission under Section 218 of the BNSS Act to prosecute them. I request you to grant permission to initiate criminal proceedings against Stalin and Udhayanidhi," Ashvathaman said in the letter.