BJP seeks enhanced safety in Kovai hosp after Wednesday molestation bid on doc

COIMBATORE: The BJP state secretary AP Muruganandam on Friday appealed to the state government to enhance safety measures in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). “All the 200 surveillance cameras installed in the hospital premises have gone defunct.

Toilet facilities are inadequate for doctors. Health Minister Ma Subramanian should take swift measures to address these security concerns”, said BJP state secretary AP Muruganandam to media following a visit to CMCH.

Insisting the Health Minister to inspect the hospital for an inspection in the wake of the sexual assault incident on a woman medico on Wednesday night, Muruganandam said the hospital doesn’t have any basic amenities.

Security measures should be enhanced in CMCH to avoid incidents like the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Following the molestation bid, the Race Course police arrested a youth from Madhya Pradesh.

