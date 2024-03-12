‘BJP seeing positive momentum’

CHENNAI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed Tamil Nadu visit later this week, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said there is “already a positive momentum” for the BJP in the state and that the people of the state desired another term for the incumbent PM.

Addressing reporters here, he said Modi should become PM again for the welfare of the poor people. “That is the overall message from Tamil Nadu.”

“Already there is positive momentum in Tamil Nadu (for the BJP), ahead of the PM’s visit,” he said responding to a query. Prime Minister Modi has made frequent visits to Tamil Nadu over the past few months, visiting various temples and places of religious significance. He has addressed public rallies, besides attending official events.

Earlier, a few members of actor Rajinikanth’s fan club joined the BJP in the presence of its state unit chief K Annamalai on Monday. Annamalai and senior party leader H Raja greeted them with BJP shawls to mark their induction into the party.

The event was held ahead of the BJP’s core committee meeting.