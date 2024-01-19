BJP running parallel govts with Guvs: CM

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the DMK has the power to democratically defeat saffronisation, politicisation of spirituality and incitement of communal hatred.

Writing to his party cadre ahead of the second state conference of the DMK youth wingto be held at Salem on Sunday, DMK president Stalin said that the ruling BJP was engaging in brutal politics of politicising spiritual sentiments, inciting communal hatred, destroying the culture and native languages of others by imposing Hindi and Sanskrit besides giving saffron colour to everyone, including Thiruvalluvar.

The DMK has the strength to defeat the brutal politics of the BJP in a democratic way, Stalin said, adding that the Salem conference themed “autonomy of states” would be organised in a manner demonstrating the urgent need to fight such saffronisation in all states in the country. Alleging that several rights of states, mainly education, language, financial and legal rights, were being continuously usurped during the 10-year rule of the BJP, Stalin said that the BJP’s attempt to run states using appointed Governors alongside democratically elected governments was contrary to the Indian Constitution.

Remarking that the country was witnessing the atrocity of Governors acting in a manner unbecoming of their high office and engaging in cheap politics only now, the CM said that if a diverse India union were to remain strong, additional powers must be vested on the states, which would be the objective of state autonomy. “Only if it is fulfilled, the Union of India will strongly function as per the principle of federalism,” the CM said, adding that the initiatives of the INDIA bloc have commenced to rescue the country from gloom and usher in the dawn of a new freedom for the people of the country.