MADURAI: TNCC chief B Manickam Tagore on Wednesday accused the BJP, RSS and Hindu Munnani of attempting to "politicise" the Karthigai Deepam celebrations at Tirupparankundram to divide the people of the state.
Speaking to reporters in Tirupparankundram, a day after protests erupted over the ceremonial lamp not being lit at the disputed stone pillar (Deepathoon) atop the hill, Tagore defended the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance government, and claimed that "both the administration and the district collector had respected the Supreme Court's orders."
The Supreme Court had permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop Deepathoon (stone) pillar located near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah on November 24, strictly by an authorised team, while barring the general public, processions, and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.
"The problem with the RSS, Hindu Munnani and Annamalai's gang is that they think they are devotees. They are not devotees. They wanted to disturb the Deepam itself," Tagore said.
Maintaining that the Thirupparankundram Karthigai Deepam was "successfully lit" on Tuesday evening at its customary location just as it has been for 300 years, the Congress leader said the ruling alliance headed by Vijay had taken the right decision.
On November 24 evening, the ceremonial flame was lit at its traditional spot near the Uchi Pillaiyar temple rather than at the Deepathoon. The move sparked demonstrations by BJP and Hindu Munnani cadres at the foothills, leading to police detentions.
Responding to petitioners' warnings of contempt of court proceedings against the state government, Tagore pointed to "point number 14" of the apex court's order.
"It clearly states that the Devasthanam will decide who will light the lamp and where it will be lit. The Devasthanam's board of trustees (Arangavalar Kuzhu) sat for six hours and decided to light it at the same traditional place as per custom. Both the Tamil Nadu government and the collector have respected the Supreme Court orders," he said.
Dismissing the protests as the handiwork of outsiders, Tagore claimed Thirupparankundram remained peaceful and that the people of the temple town had rejected attempts to polarise the issue.
"These 200 to 300 hooligans who came from other parts of Tamil Nadu wanted to disturb Thirupparankundram. They were taken into custody, slept peacefully in a kalyana mandapam, had coffee this morning, and left for their places," he remarked.
Rejecting the BJP's allegations that the state government was indulging in "appeasement politics" and acting like "DMK 2.0", the TNCC chief described the decision as "natural justice" rooted in Tamil Nadu's culture of religious coexistence.
"It is not appeasement; it is natural justice. People of Tamil Nadu coexist and celebrate Deepam, Ramzan and Christmas together. Everybody's beliefs are respected here. We don't have just one god; we have thousands of gods like Muniyamma and Kaliyamman," Tagore said.
Taking a jibe at the BJP's electoral performance in the state, where its Assembly seat tally fell from four seats in 2021 to a lone MLA in the 2026 elections, he said, "Divisive politics by the BJP and RSS will not work in Tamil Nadu. Previously they had four MLAs; now they are reduced to one. That one will also go if they continue like this."