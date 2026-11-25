"It clearly states that the Devasthanam will decide who will light the lamp and where it will be lit. The Devasthanam's board of trustees (Arangavalar Kuzhu) sat for six hours and decided to light it at the same traditional place as per custom. Both the Tamil Nadu government and the collector have respected the Supreme Court orders," he said.

Dismissing the protests as the handiwork of outsiders, Tagore claimed Thirupparankundram remained peaceful and that the people of the temple town had rejected attempts to polarise the issue.

"These 200 to 300 hooligans who came from other parts of Tamil Nadu wanted to disturb Thirupparankundram. They were taken into custody, slept peacefully in a kalyana mandapam, had coffee this morning, and left for their places," he remarked.

Rejecting the BJP's allegations that the state government was indulging in "appeasement politics" and acting like "DMK 2.0", the TNCC chief described the decision as "natural justice" rooted in Tamil Nadu's culture of religious coexistence.

"It is not appeasement; it is natural justice. People of Tamil Nadu coexist and celebrate Deepam, Ramzan and Christmas together. Everybody's beliefs are respected here. We don't have just one god; we have thousands of gods like Muniyamma and Kaliyamman," Tagore said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's electoral performance in the state, where its Assembly seat tally fell from four seats in 2021 to a lone MLA in the 2026 elections, he said, "Divisive politics by the BJP and RSS will not work in Tamil Nadu. Previously they had four MLAs; now they are reduced to one. That one will also go if they continue like this."