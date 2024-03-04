BJP responsible for spread of drugs in the country, says RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi on Monday rebutted the charges of Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and state BJP president on drug circulation in the state and said that the BJP was responsible for the spread of drugs in the country.

Taking to media persons at Cuddalore, Bharathi said that Annamalai speaks as if drugs were most prevalent only in Tamil Nadu. Maximum drug was seized from Gujarat and Everyone is saying that the entire drug trade happens through the Adani ports, Bharathi alleged, adding, "BJP is responsible for the drug circulation of drugs throughout the country."

Citing a case of a person imprisoned for 12 years in a drug case joining the BJP in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah, Bharathi said that no action was taken against a son of BJP MLA despite his involvement in a drug selling case.

Referral the protest organised by AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami, Bharathi said that many persons including a couple of DGPs were caught in Gutkha scam and news reports suggested who received how much as bribe in the previous AIADMK regime, the DMK organising secretary said that the DMK expelled the person from the party in 24 hours since hearing news of the person's involvement in the drug case.

"Did Edappadi do that? A case arose against Cuddalore MP too. The party did not save him. He is facing legal scrutiny now. Unable to blame the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is levelling baseless accusations. EPS is supporting him."

Alleging that the CBI was delaying the case of seizure of cash from a container in the previous AIADMK regimes Bharathi said that they were engaging in a malicious campaign due to the unity and strength of the INDIA bloc ahead of polls.