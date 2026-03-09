BJP renews TVK pitch, Vijay non-committal

CHENNAI: With speculation intensifying that actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may join the AIADMK-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP's Tamil Nadu leadership has renewed its public pitch, urging the actor-politician to join forces to prevent a split in anti-DMK votes.
However, the TVK remains non-committal on alliance options.
For nearly a year, senior BJP leaders in the State, including party president Nainar Nagenthran, other leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan, Vanathi Srinivasan, and veteran Pon Radhakrishnan, have repeatedly invited Vijay to join the NDA fold, positioning the alliance as the principal political platform to challenge the ruling DMK.
The renewed outreach follows the Congress once again aligning with the DMK for the upcoming Assembly polls, prompting the BJP to intensify efforts to bring TVK into the opposition bloc.
BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, in a strongly worded appeal, urged Vijay to avoid fragmenting the anti-DMK vote.
"If Vijay's stated goal is to defeat the DMK, he should join the AIADMK-BJP alliance and help build a united front. The focus of the 2026 election must be to rescue Tamil Nadu from the present regime, not divide the opposition space," Prasad said.
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader KS Radhakrishnan said efforts had earlier been made to bring Vijay into the NDA through the intervention of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
"The Telugu actor-politician was keen that Vijay should join the NDA in Tamil Nadu. He believed that without strategic alliances, it would be difficult to succeed electorally, a lesson he himself realised in Andhra Pradesh politics. He advised Vijay to secure his political future by aligning with the AIADMK-BJP alliance rather than contesting alone," Radhakrishnan said.
According to him, Kalyan drew on his own political experience and urged Vijay to study India's electoral realities rather than rely solely on fan-based support. However, despite several rounds of discussions, Vijay didn't show interest in joining the front.
"Even now, Pawan Kalyan believes there remains an opportunity for Vijay within the NDA framework. Whether he ultimately joins or not, only time will tell," Radhakrishnan added.
