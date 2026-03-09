BJP renews TVK pitch, Vijay non-committal

CHENNAI: With speculation intensifying that actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may join the AIADMK-BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP's Tamil Nadu leadership has renewed its public pitch, urging the actor-politician to join forces to prevent a split in anti-DMK votes.

However, the TVK remains non-committal on alliance options.