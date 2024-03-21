BJP releases candidates list for TN; Annamalai to contest in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced their TN candidates list for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Here is the list:

Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai Central - Vinoj P Selvam

Vellore - A C Shanmugam

Krishnagiri - C Narasimhan

The Nilgiris - L Murugan

Coimbatore - K Annamalai

Perambalur - T R Paarivendhan

Kanniyakumari - Pon Radhakrishnan

Tirunelveli - Nainar Nagendran

Earlier in the day, BJP allocated three Lok Sabha seats to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.