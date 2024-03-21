Begin typing your search...
BJP releases candidates list for TN; Annamalai to contest in Coimbatore
Earlier in the day, BJP allocated three Lok Sabha seats to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.
CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced their TN candidates list for the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Here is the list:
Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan
Chennai Central - Vinoj P Selvam
Vellore - A C Shanmugam
Krishnagiri - C Narasimhan
The Nilgiris - L Murugan
Coimbatore - K Annamalai
Perambalur - T R Paarivendhan
Kanniyakumari - Pon Radhakrishnan
Tirunelveli - Nainar Nagendran
Earlier in the day, BJP allocated three Lok Sabha seats to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.
Next Story