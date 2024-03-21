Begin typing your search...

BJP releases candidates list for TN; Annamalai to contest in Coimbatore

Earlier in the day, BJP allocated three Lok Sabha seats to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.

21 March 2024
BJP releases candidates list for TN; Annamalai to contest in Coimbatore
BJP Flag  

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced their TN candidates list for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Here is the list:

Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai Central - Vinoj P Selvam

Vellore - A C Shanmugam

Krishnagiri - C Narasimhan

The Nilgiris - L Murugan

Coimbatore - K Annamalai

Perambalur - T R Paarivendhan

Kanniyakumari - Pon Radhakrishnan

Tirunelveli - Nainar Nagendran

Earlier in the day, BJP allocated three Lok Sabha seats to GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) and the TMC will contest in their own bicycle symbol.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party BJP LS polls TN candidates K Annamalai Tamil Maanila Congress
Online Desk

