BJP regime has been alienating TN people since 2014: DMK

CHENNAI: Upping its ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government, the DMK on Friday said that the BJP regime at the Centre has been alienating the people of Tamil Nadu during the last ten years.

Accusing the BJP led union government of not implementing one major central project for the state in the last ten years, a resolution adopted at the DMK Parliamentary party meeting chaired by Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam Friday evening assured that the MPs of the party would discharge their democratic duty in the Parliament resolutely to uphold the federal principles of the nation, against the fascism of the BJP.

Detailing the floor strategy of the party to his MPs, Stalin said that though there is no excitement in the third tenure of Modi led BJP regime, they are very particular about enforcing their agenda.

Advising by his MPs to demonstrate ‘our’ ideological determination along with the other Parliamentarians of the INDIA Bloc through the speeches in the Parliament, Stalin described “financial distress” as the biggest problem faced by his administration, and said, “The nature of Your speech must be such that it secures our financial rights. Flag the issue of major projects of the union government not being allotted to Tamil Nadu, and make efforts to bring them to the state. Our MPs must raise the voice accordingly. Don’t speak softly. Speak vociferously.”

The ensuing 2026 Assembly poll is more important than the 2024 Parliamentary poll.

MPs must contribute fully to the ensuing Assembly poll, Stalin added, seeking a self-appraisal report of the MPs performance every two months.