BJP rattled by Keezhadi predating Gangetic civilisation: Su Venkatesan

Venkatesan alleged that the BJP was unable to accept the Keezhadi findings because the excavations indicated the existence of a civilisation predating that of the Gangetic plains.

“The evidence unearthed at Keezhadi points to the existence of a prosperous urban culture in South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, before the emergence of urban civilisation in the Gangetic plains. This is the historical significance of Keezhadi. If this conclusion cannot be accepted, it should be scientifically challenged, and not through political allegations,” Venkatesan told reporters on Tuesday.

The Keezhadi study was not based merely on stratigraphy. It incorporated the findings of various scientific studies, including dating, stratigraphy, metallurgy and archaeobotany, he pointed out, the Left MP said.