BJP pushing curfew politics with AIADMK's aid: Udhayanidhi

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of systematically creating hurdles to stall Tamil Nadu’s progress, hit out at the Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, abetting such attempts by selling off AIADMK to the saffron party.
Addressing a Youth Wing conference in Coimbatore, he declared that while the DMK government’s development model continues to deliver results, the centre is “snatching away the rights of the people, from education to financial autonomy, to hamper the growth of Tamil Nadu.”
Highlighting the State’s economic performance, he said Tamil Nadu has recorded an impressive 11.19 per cent growth rate, the highest among Indian states, owing to the implementation of various welfare and development schemes.
Accusing the BJP of promoting divisive politics, he asserted that the people of the State would never allow “hatred-driven politics” to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, calling the saffron party of playing 'curfew politics'. “The upcoming Assembly polls will be a battle to protect the rights of eight crore people of Tamil Nadu from fascist forces and their allies. It is a war for democracy between Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” he said.
Dismissing what he described as “daydreams” of eliminating the DMK, Udhayanidhi maintained that the party would continue to grow stronger. “Tamil Nadu has always remained beyond the control of Delhi,” he remarked.
Launching a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he accused him of being subservient to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He pledged his party in 2019, leased it out in 2021, and finally sold it to the BJP in 2026 for his selfish interests,” Udhayanidhi charged, alleging that Palaniswami was steering the AIADMK towards decline.
He further alleged that a ‘fear-stricken’ BJP was misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI to threaten political opponents, but vowed that the DMK would never compromise on the State’s rights.
Referring to the BJP’s “double engine” slogan, Udhayanidhi said Tamil Nadu already runs on a “strong engine of growth, development and progress.”
He accused the centre of withholding funds for Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai.