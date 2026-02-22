BJP pushing curfew politics with AIADMK's aid: Udhayanidhi

Addressing a Youth Wing conference in Coimbatore, he declared that while the DMK government’s development model continues to deliver results, the centre is “snatching away the rights of the people, from education to financial autonomy, to hamper the growth of Tamil Nadu.”

Highlighting the State’s economic performance, he said Tamil Nadu has recorded an impressive 11.19 per cent growth rate, the highest among Indian states, owing to the implementation of various welfare and development schemes.

Accusing the BJP of promoting divisive politics, he asserted that the people of the State would never allow “hatred-driven politics” to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, calling the saffron party of playing 'curfew politics'. “The upcoming Assembly polls will be a battle to protect the rights of eight crore people of Tamil Nadu from fascist forces and their allies. It is a war for democracy between Tamil Nadu and Delhi,” he said.