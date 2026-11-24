CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli Police on Tuesday denied claims that Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran had been placed under house arrest, saying the security deployment outside his residence was part of security protocol, according to Thanthi TV.
Nagenthran was scheduled to visit Tiruparankundram for the Karthigai Deepam festival to verify whether a lamp would be lit atop the hill in accordance with a Supreme Court order.
A posse of police personnel was deployed outside his residence. However, party sources told PTI that Nagenthran was placed under house arrest when he was proceeding to Madurai.
The BJP also alleged that police had detained scores of party leaders and cadres, along with members of the Hindu Munnani, to prevent them from proceeding to Madurai to ascertain whether the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the lamp was being implemented.
(With PTI inputs)