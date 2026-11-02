BJP president Nabin to visit Tamil Nadu after Deepavali to boost grassroots

CHENNAI: BJP national president Nitin Nabin is likely to visit Tamil Nadu for a two-day tour after Deepavali this month to strengthen the party’s organisational network and assess the state unit’s preparedness, party sources said.
During the visit, Nabin is expected to meet functionaries representing different levels of the state organisation and participate in party-related programmes and private engagements, insiders said. The dates and detailed itinerary are yet to be finalised.
Nabin has already held a virtual interaction with BJP functionaries from the state unit and said he would visit shortly. He has also asked the state leadership to arrange meetings with representatives from across the organisation during his visit, sources said.
The proposed tour comes amid the BJP’s efforts to expand its organisational footprint in Tamil Nadu, strengthen its grassroots network and improve coordination among its state, district and booth-level units.
Nabin has previously undertaken organisational visits to Tamil Nadu. In December 2025, shortly after being appointed the party’s national working president, he travelled to Puducherry via Chennai. He returned to Tamil Nadu in January 2026 for a two-day visit to Coimbatore, where he met with party office-bearers, addressed functionaries, and reviewed preparations for the Assembly elections.