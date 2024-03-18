BJP, PMK urge Centre to ensure fishers’ release

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit and the PMK on Sunday flagged the arrest of 21 more fishermen by Sri Lanka and urged the Centre to swiftly secure the release of fishers and their boats. BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK party president Anbumani Ramadoss said 21 fishermen have been arrested by the island nation.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Annamalai said, “We bring to your kind attention the detention of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy and 2 fishing boats belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We request the intervention of our External Affairs Ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boats.”

Annamalai posted a copy of his letter to the Union Minister on ‘X’. In a post on ‘X’, Anbumani, MP, said during the past one week, as many as 58 fishermen from TN and Karaikal (Puducherry) have been arrested by Sri Lanka. The PMK leader said the Centre must not allow the ‘endless arrests and attacks’ on fishermen by Sri Lanka.