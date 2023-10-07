BJP plans to reduce Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, charges CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: The BJP-led Union government plans to reduce the number of Lok Sabha seats citing declining population in Tamil Nadu, charged Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Accepting the title ‘Samooga Needhikkana Sarithira Nayagar (Historical Hero of Social Justice) conferred by the Dravidar Kazhagam, Chief Minister Stalin said, Dravidar Kazhagam is the maternal home for him and the DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi.

“And so, whenever DK president K Veeramani calls us, we are ready to go with him as he is like the guardian angel for me,” CM Stalin said.

Recalling that Veeramani gave him confidence during his imprisonment under MISA, Stalin quoted Karunanidhi saying that Periyar and Anna were comforting him during the times of troubles. “Similarly, in the absence of Kalaignar, Veeramani has been guiding me on the Dravidian principles and in the initial stages, DK and DMK were like two sides of the same coin,” he said.

CM Stalin also said that Tamil Nadu has been leading other states in terms of all round development and the government is concerned that every language should be respected. “We have made an alliance for ensuring self-respect. This is not a political alliance but an alliance of principles,” he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu would strive to fight for the lost glory, the Chief Minister said, we would revive the rights to education, rights to funding, rights to social justice, caste, creed and language and state autonomy.

The CM said that a few people have been conspiring to destroy the state autonomy and they plan to reduce the number of parliamentary segments on delimitation and thus reduce the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu.