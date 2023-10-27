BJP national delegation to visit TN to meet party ‘victims’ on Saturday

CHENNAI: The four-member national delegation of the BJP comprising former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda would be here on Saturday to meet the party functionaries affected by the "brutal and irrational behaviour" of the Tamil Nadu government.

The delegation comprising former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh and Andhra state BJP president Purandeeswari would meet the "victims" and visit their places, including the flag post spot near the residence of state BJP president K Annamalai on East Coast Road (ECR).

The list of places also include the residence of the convenor of the state sport development cell of TN BJP Mr Amar Prasad Reddy who is in judicial custody (bail granted in one case today) in connection with two cases, including the charge of creating ruckus when authorities of Tambaram municipal corporation removed the flag pole erected by the party without permission near Annamalai's residence.

The BJP national high command has deputed the team to probe the arrest of over half a dozen party functionaries brought to books by the state police on different charges.