BJP MLA Nainar's son land registration cancelled; Arappor seeks FIR

CHENNAI: The registration department canceled the alleged fraudulent registration of Rs. 100 crore worth of land in Chennai, Arappor Iyakkam has urged the government to initiate criminal action against the persons involved.

In his statement, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said that Balaji, son of BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, Ilayaraja, and sub-registrar of Radhapuram have connived to register an Rs. 100 crore worth land in Virugambakkam.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that the registration has been done in fraudulent manner. Arappor Iyakkam filed a complaint with evidence in April 2023. The registration was done in July 2022," he said.

He added that an enquiry was conducted by the deputy inspector general of registration in Tirunelveli, and he said that there was prima facie evidence in the allegation.

"Subsequently, the registration department has cancelled registration. The government should file FIR and take criminal action against the persons involved in the fraudulent registration," Jayaram Venkatesan urged.

In its complaint in April, the organization highlighted that several persons were claiming ownership of the 1.3-acre land on Arcot Road and there is a pending case in city civil court between the persons, who claim ownership. However, the particular land was registered in Radhapuram sub-registrar office in Thirunelveli by Elayaraja and Nainar Balaji by contravening Rule 28.

The complaint added that the revenue department issued a patta in the name of Gulab Doss Narayan Doss.

As per two death certificates, Gulab Doss Narayan Doss died in 1946 in Maharastra and 1944 in Chennai.

Jayaram Venkatesan alleged that the Elayaraja claimed power of attorney issued by Gulab Doss Narayan Doss's grandson to register the document.