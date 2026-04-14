BJP mirrors AIADMK welfare pitch, pushes temple agenda in TN manifesto; minority, dalit assurances missing

The manifesto was unveiled by Union Minister J P Nadda in the presence of State president Nainar Nagenthran, former chief K Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan.

At its core, the document promises a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to women heads of families and a one-time grant of Rs 10,000 to every household. It also pledges three free LPG cylinders annually, during Pongal, Deepavali and Tamil New Year, mirroring welfare measures seen in rival manifestos.

For farmers, the BJP has proposed a Rs 3,000 State top-up under the “Uzhave Thalai” scheme to the Centre’s PM-Kisan assistance, taking total annual support to Rs 9,000. It also promises the creation of a Cooperative Cotton Growers Federation, ginning mills within 100 km and assured market support for key crops.