BJP membership drive: Missed call joinees will be verified, says saffron party

CHENNAI: The convener of the State BJP’s Coordination Committee, H Raja, on Monday said that the party would execute background verification of members who join the party through a missed call His clarification comes minutes after Prime Minister and saffron party leader Narendra Modi launched the membership drive in New Delhi.

H Raja launched the drive in the state at Kamalalayam, BJP headquarters in the State, and said the party will undertake background verification of the members. “Anyone can join the party by giving a missed call. But, their background will be checked while giving them responsibilities in the party,” he said while talking to reporters. Meanwhile, H Raja demanded the resignation of State Higher Education Minister

K Ponmudy over the ghost faculty scandal in the higher education institutions. “Around 900 faculties in engineering colleges have been working by submitting fake documents and one has been a professor in 11 colleges. Ponmudy must have resigned when the scandal broke out,” Raja said.