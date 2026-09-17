BJP marks Modi’s birthday with ‘Aashirvad Ka Diya’ in Chennai

CHENNAI: BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Thursday participated in the party's nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Chennai, marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public life.
As part of the campaign, Santhosh, along with beneficiaries of various Central government schemes, lit the 'Aashirvad Ka Diya' at Park Town railway station here, coinciding with Modi's birthday.
The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country to mark the milestone and highlight the Prime Minister's initiatives and service-oriented programmes.
Earlier in the day, Santhosh released a coffee-table book showcasing various schemes and initiatives of the Modi government at an event held at Vani Mahal in T Nagar.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran received the first copy of the book.
The publication documents various Central government schemes and initiatives implemented during Modi's tenure and was released as part of the BJP's programmes marking his birthday.
The Chennai events were organised as part of the party's nationwide activities, with beneficiaries of Central government schemes participating in the 'Aashirvad Ka Diya' programme.
BJP leaders also distributed free food and welfare assistance and presented gold rings to newborns at the government Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Lying-in Hospital in Royapuram as part of the party's service activities.