BJP marks Modi’s birthday with ‘Aashirvad Ka Diya’ in Chennai

As part of the campaign, Santhosh, along with beneficiaries of various Central government schemes, lit the 'Aashirvad Ka Diya' at Park Town railway station here, coinciding with Modi's birthday.

The BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country to mark the milestone and highlight the Prime Minister's initiatives and service-oriented programmes.

Earlier in the day, Santhosh released a coffee-table book showcasing various schemes and initiatives of the Modi government at an event held at Vani Mahal in T Nagar.