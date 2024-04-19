BJP man cuts off finger for Annamalai’s win

CHENNAI: Cuddalore district BJP president Durai Ramalingam (55), campaigning for the party’s state chief K Annamalai in Coimbatore for the last 10 days, cut off his left pointed finger, praying for the saffron party leader’s victory.

The functionary claimed he did the crazy act after being taunted about Annamalai’s ‘imminent loss’ in the poll, by members of opposition parties.

He claimed he took a vow for Annamalai’s victory and cut off his finger. Party cadre rushed him to a hospital in Avinashi, where surgery was performed to fix the finger.