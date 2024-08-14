BJP lost seats due to leaders like Annamalai

MADURAI: BJP, which had a majority of seats in the Parliament, has been reduced to a minority government and it is because of leaders like K Annamalai, AIADMK MLA Sellur K Raju said in Madurai on Tuesday. While addressing AIADMK cadre near Samayanallur, he said there’s no need for the AIADMK to stand before the BJP to ask for a seat to contest election. Replying to Annamalai’s statement that the BJP would not like the AIADMK to take the helm and the AIADMK should only want to align with the BJP, he said as long as Annamalai remains in the BJP, it would be like a ‘saamiyar’. AIADMK is the only political party, which’s in power for 32 years. Hence, Raju cautioned Annamalai not to talk about political leaders with disrespect. Taking a dig at Minister TM Anbarasan for criticising AIADMK stalwarts MGR and J Jayalalithaa’s film roles, Raju reminded Anbarasan that former DMK president was also from the film industry.