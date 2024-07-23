BJP lists out 113 crimes from 2021 involving DMK men

CHENNAI: The BJP state unit on Monday released a list of crime records of various DMK men and alleged that the DMK is filled with criminals. Terming the DMK as a ‘Crime Munnetra Kazhagam,’ the BJP has released the “crime files of the DMK” and listed out 113 crimes from 2021 to till date. It also claimed that all the 113 crimes were committed by the DMK men.

From Jaffer Sadiq, accused in a narcotic drugs smuggling case, Saidai Sadiq and Shivaji Krishnamurthy, the DMK’s stage speakers, who spoke in a controversial and derogatory manner, DMK MPs A Raja and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and Minister SS Sivasankar, who are all facing the heat from multiple agencies, the BJP’s crime files has mentioned 113 cases, which are registered against several DMK men.

The list also mentioned the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong and the three accused Arul, M Srinivasan and Sathish and claimed that they has DMK links.